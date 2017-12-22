Selloff hits the crypto-world

Bitcoin correction before Christmas? The cryptocurrency fell as much as 20% to a low of $12,504 overnight, extending its loss from an intraday high this month toward 40% and on track for its worst week since 2013.

Investors are having a "reality check," said some traders, while others commented that "a lot of the capital is flowing from bitcoin into alternative coins."

There are also reports that the SEC's crackdown on cryptos is about to "get serious."

