Ruby Tuesday announces Aziz Hashim as Interim CEO

Ruby Tuesday and NRD Capital announced that Aziz Hashim, Founder and Managing Partner of NRD, will serve as the Company's interim CEO, effective immediately, until the Firm appoints a permanent successor to the outgoing CEO and President, Jim Hyatt.

“Ruby Tuesday is an iconic American brand that is well-known for providing its guests with delicious food, great value and a differentiated dining experience,” said Mr. Hashim. “It is our belief that by leveraging the brand’s core strengths – investing in its people and product, exploring new opportunities for growth, and executing operational excellence initiatives across the company – Ruby Tuesday can once again generate excitement with diners. On behalf of everyone at NRD Capital and our LPs, I want to be the first to officially welcome Ruby Tuesday to the NRD family and express my excitement about our future together.”

