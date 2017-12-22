Janssen teams up with Legend Biotech to develop CAR-T candidate

Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Biotech inks a global collaboration and license agreement with Genscript Biotech's Legend Biotech to develop, manufacture and commercialize LCAR-B38M, a B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting CAR-T candidate.

LCAR-B38M, currently under regulatory review in China, will be developed for multiple myeloma (MM) in the U.S.

Under the terms of the agreement, Janssen will pay $350M upfront plus milestones in exchange for worldwide rights to jointly develop and commercialize LCAR-B38M in MM. Janssen will record global sales except in China. The companies will equally shares costs and profits, except in China where Legend will have the greater share on a 70/30 basis.

Johnson & Johnson reaffirms its non-GAAP EPS for 2017 of $7.25 - 7.30.