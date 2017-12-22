Futures inch up ahead of economic data

U.S. stock index futures are inching up premarket as investors continue to celebrate the tax overhaul and Congress' approval of a short-term spending bill.

A deluge of economic data will also be released today, including personal income and outlays, durable goods, new homes sales and consumer sentiment.

Oil is down 0.6% at $58.03/bbl, gold is 0.1% higher at $1272/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.48%.

