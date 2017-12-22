FDA designates Novartis' Tafinlar + Mekinist for accelerated review for adjuvant treatment of melanoma

The FDA grants Priority Review status for Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) combination of Tafinlar (dabrafenib) plus Mekinist (trametinib) for the adjuvant treatment of patients with stage 3 melanoma with BRAF V600E or V600K mutations following complete resection.

The agency based its decision on results from the Phase 3 COMBI-AD study that showed treatment with the combination reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 53% versus placebo and improved overall survival.

Priority Review shortens the review clock to six months from the standard 10 months.

The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy status for the combination in October.