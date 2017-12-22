Party City announces repurchase of common stock

Party City (NYSE:PRTY) announced the purchase of 19,841,694 shares of common stock for an aggregate consideration of $242M from Advent-Party City Acquisition Limited Partnership, constituting all of Advent’s shares of the Company.

The Company intends to fund the repurchase of common stock with borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

Party City CEO Jim Harrison said, “We believe this transaction provides an opportunity to increase shareholder value and is immediately accretive to earnings per share. Additionally, this transaction removes a share over hang associated with Advent’s long term shareholder interest in the business. Our business maintains very strong cash flow characteristics, and with the added benefit to free cash flow associated with tax reform, we believe that we can meaningfully increase shareholder return without a material increase in our debt leverage. We remain committed to allocating capital in a manner that appropriately balances our growth objectives with continued focus on the disciplined pay down of debt, providing our shareholders with a strong opportunity for return.”

Press Release