Liberty Global sells Austrian business to Deutsche Telekom in $2.2B deal

Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) confirms an agreement to buy Liberty Global's (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Austrian cable business for €1.9B ($2.2B) including debt, as it adds broadband services to countries where it only offers mobile operations.

Deutsche Telekom hopes the deal will enable it to challenge the dominance of Telekom Austria, which has ~1.5M fixed-line broadband subscribers vs. ~500K for Liberty Global's UPC Austria.

For Liberty, the sale is seen as part of efforts to reorganize its operations if it resumes merger negotiations with Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD).