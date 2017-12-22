Qualcomm rejects Broadcom board nominees

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) announces that its board unanimously determined not to nominate any of Broadcom’s (NASDAQ:AVGO) candidates.

Broadcom had nominated 11 candidates to replace Qualcomm’s current directors as part of its unsolicited takeover offer.

Qualcomm says the nominees “are inherently conflicted and would not bring incremental skills or expertise to the Qualcomm Board.”

Qualcomm shares are up 0.4% premarket.

Previously: CNBC: Broadcom finalizing nominees for Qualcomm board (update) (Nov. 28)

Previously: Bloomberg: Broadcom won't increase Qualcomm offer until next year (Dec. 1)

Previously: Qualcomm investors want at least $80 per share from Broadcom (Nov. 20)