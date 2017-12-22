Agile strikes out again on U.S. OK of contraceptive patch Twirla

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) is set for an ugly day after it announced that the FDA rejected its marketing application for contraceptive patch Twirla for a second time.

The CRL cited deficiencies related to quality adhesion test methods as well as observations during an on-site inspection of the company's contract manufacturer Corium International. The CRL also questioned the in vivo adhesion properties of Twirla and how they related to the data generated in the Phase 3 SECURE study.

FDA recommendations include developing manufacturing in-process tests to ensure quality and in vivo adhesion of the commercial product, the finished drug's specifications and release test method for adhesion. The CRL also recommends that Agile assess the in vivo adhesion properties demonstrated in SECURE and that it address the implications of patch compliance,withdrawal and dropout rates in the trial. No safety issues were cited.

The company received its first CRL in February 2013 citing the need for additional clinical data and additional information on the manufacturing process.

