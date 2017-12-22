World Wrestling -5% as CEO McMahon sells 3.34M shares to fund venture

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) -5.1% premarket after WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon discloses the sale of 3.34M common shares in a block trade yesterday.

The filing says McMahon "executed the sale primarily to fund a separate entity from the company, Alpha Entertainment LLC, which Mr. McMahon established to explore investment opportunities across the sports and entertainment landscapes, including professional football."

McMahon says he has no current plan to sell additional shares and that he will remain as WWE's Chairman and CEO "for the foreseeable future."

McMahon's sale represents ~4.3% of the company's total outstanding Class A and Class B common stock.

Citigroup downgrades WWE to Neutral from Buy with a $33 price target following the news.