FDA OKs Merck's Steglatro for type 2 diabetics

The FDA has approved Merck's (NYSE:MRK) STEGLATRO (ertugliflozin) for glycemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The product was jointly developed with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

Under the companies' 2013 agreement, Merck and Pfizer will shares revenues and certain costs on a 60/40 basis while Pfizer may be eligible for additional milestone payments. Merck will exclusively promote in the U.S.

The FDA also approved STEGLUJAN (ertugliflozin and sitagliptin) for glycemic control in adults with T2D.

