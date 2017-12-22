Reading International receives $27.8M final proceeds from Burwood sale

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) received $27.8M (AU$36.6M), net of settlement costs, as the final payment in connection with the 2014 disposition of its Burwood property in Australia.

This amount is in addition to the $5.9M (AU$6.5M) that the company received in May 2014 and $16.5M (AU$21.8M) in June 2017.

As previously disclosed, the company recorded a gain on sale of this property of $9.4M (AU$12.5M) during Q2.

Settlement proceeds have been utilized to reduce borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

