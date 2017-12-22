Apple hires more Amazon Studios execs

Variety reports that three Amazon Studios (NASDAQ:AMZN) execs have left to join Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Head of Amazon kids programming Tara Sorensen and international development exec Carina Walker will take on comparable roles at Apple.

Business affairs chief Tara Pietri will lead Apple’s legal affairs division.

Sorensen will report to chief content officers Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht, who came to Apple from Sony. Walker will report to Morgan Wandell, another Amazon alum who joined Apple in October.

The hires come as Apple focuses on a billion-dollar push into original content.

