Mallinckrodt: Feds' new tax law to be slightly positive on non-GAAP tax expense

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) says the GOP's Tax Cut and Jobs Act will be neutral to modestly positive on its non-GAAP tax expense. If enacted, as expected, it will have a deferred tax benefit of $450M - 500M mainly associated with a reduction in its interest-bearing U.S. deferred tax liabilities ($1.6B as of the end of September) to reflect the reduction in its federal income tax to 21% from 35% effective January 1, 2018.

The beneficial impact of the lower tax rate will be mostly offset by tighter limitations on interest rate expense deductions.