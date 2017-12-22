Alibaba teams with appliance company for retail store concept

Household appliance manufacturer Midea Group and Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) team up for a retail store concept featuring unmanned counters.

The high-tech Xiaomaigui stores will be located in Hefei, capital of Anhui province.

Midea Group holds 85% of the project with the managing team holding the remaining 15%. The group is considering venture capital investments for an initial round totaling $7.6M.

Alibaba will provide information security mobile payments, and cloud computing to the project.

