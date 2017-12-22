Agnico-Eagle buys Yamana Gold's stake in Canadian Malartic JV for $162M

Agnico-Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) agrees to acquire the Canadian exploration assets of Canadian Malartic Corp., including the Kirkland Lake and Hammond Reef gold projects, for $162.5M.

CMC is a 50-50 joint venture between AEM and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY), and the deal would give AEM 100% ownership of CMC's Canadian exploration assets located in Ontario and Quebec, other than CMC's interests in Canadian Malartic GP and the Canadian Malartic mine.

"The purchase of the CMC asset portfolio enhances our longer-term development pipeline, and provides us with potential production growth post our current mine buildout in Nunavut," says AEM CEO Sean Boyd.