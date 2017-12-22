Baidu sues former self-driving vehicle chief for IP theft

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) sues its former self-driving vehicle chief Wang Jing and his startup JingChi for allegedly stealing intellectual property.

Baidu seeks $7.6M in damages plus legal costs and wants JingChi to stop using any stolen tech.

Baidu developed the open source Apollo platform for autonomous vehicles and partnered with prominent automakers.

JingChi was founded in April and counts Nvidia among its investors. The company has a license to test autonomous vehicles in California and the Chinese city of Anqing.

Wang says Baidu’s allegations are baseless.

Alphabet’s Waymo and Uber have a similar ongoing legal battle that began when Uber acquired the startup of a former Waymo engineer who stole IP on his way out.

Previously: Baidu announces over 50 self-driving car partners, adds TomTom to list (July 5)