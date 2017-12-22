Shake Shack downgraded at Jefferies after big run

Jefferies' Andy Barish is fading the strong move in Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), saying most of the good news and the long-term growth story is priced in after a 50% run higher since Labor Day.

Barish sees flat comp sales next year, down from his earlier expectation of 1.5% growth. Margin expectations, he says, could end up being too optimistic.

He downgrades to Underperform from Hold.

Alongside, he cuts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) to Underperform after its big rally. Bojangles (NASDAQ:BOJA) is downgraded to Hold. Dunkin' Brands (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) are upgraded to Hold.

Upgraded to Buy is Red Robin Gourmet (NASDAQ:RRGB), with the stock seen as oversold, particularly if comp sales can return to positive territory next year.

Source: Bloomberg's Catherine Larkin