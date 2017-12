Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETFs

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.0760. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.75%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.1045. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.11%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.1861. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.71%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.1733. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.46%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.2542. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.24%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) - $0.3538. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.07%.

Payable Dec. 29; for shareholders of record Dec. 27; ex-div Dec. 26. 30-Day SEC yield as of 12/21/17.