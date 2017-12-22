FDA action date on BioMarin's pegvaliase BLA extended to May 25, 2018

The FDA has notified BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) that it needs more time to review its marketing application seeking approval for pegvaliase for reducing blood phenylalanine (Phe) levels in adults with phenylketonuria whose Phe levels are not adequately controlled on existing management.

The new action date is May 25, 2018.

The FDA accepted the filing on August 29 under Priority Review status but additional CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls) information was needed which constituted a major amendment, triggering an automatic three-month extension of the action date.