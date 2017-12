Canadian GDP growth was about nil in October vs. expectations for a 0.2% rise. Hurting was mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction, which fell 1.1% - the fourth decline in five months. Helping was 1.1% growth in the retail sector after three straight months of declines.

Incredibly given the age of this news, the loonie (NYSEARCA:FXC) is selling off kind of hard, down more than 70 pips vs. the dollar since the print, and now buying $0.7827.

ETFs: EWC, CNDA, EWCS, QCAN, FCAN, HEWC