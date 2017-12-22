RedHill Biopharma initiates mid-stage study of Yeliva in bile duct cancer

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) initiates a 39-subject Phase 2a clinical trial assessing YELIVA (ABC294640) for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer), an Orphan Drug designation in the U.S.

The primary endpoint is the response rate at month 4. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated primary completion date is January 2020.

YELIVA is an orally administered selective sphingosine kinase-2 (SK2) inhibitor with anticancer and anti-inflammatory activities.

A Phase I clinical study in patients with advanced solid tumors successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints.