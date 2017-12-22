Corbus launches mid-stage study of anabasum in lupus

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) initiates a Phase 2 clinical trial assessing lead candidate anabasum for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE).

The NIH-funded study will randomize 100 adult SLE patients into four arms to receive one of three doses of anabasum or placebo for three months with one-month follow-up. The primary endpoint will measure the change in SLE-associated pain.

Anabasum is an oral synthetic endocannabinoid-mimetic that preferentially binds to the cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) expressed on activated immune cells and fibroblasts. Activating CB2 triggers biochemical pathways that halt fibrosis and inflammation.