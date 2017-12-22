Tarena International signs strategic partnership agreement with 9F Inc

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) has signed a strategic partnership agreement with 9F Inc to provide financing services for Tarena students.

"9F Inc is one of the first leading internet financial services companies in China to provide comprehensive installment payment services for students of all ages," said Shaoyun Han, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Tarena. "The cooperation with 9F Inc will further diversify payment options and increase financing flexibility for our students. We are confident that by seeking more and more such opportunities to cooperate with various well-known financial institutions, Tarena will continue to improve education experience for our students with high quality services and customized education solutions in the future."

Press Release