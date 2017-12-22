BHP to fund $181M for more Brazil dam cleanup

BHP Billiton (NYSE:BHP) agrees to fund $181M toward its Samarco iron ore joint venture equally owned with Vale (NYSE:VALE) and the nonprofit set up to help with rebuilding and compensation after the disastrous 2015 tailings dam failure.

The money will provide financial support to Samarco, with $48M earmarked for the Brazil JV to carry out ongoing repair work and support restart planning.

Most of the funding would go to the Renova Foundation for remediation and compensation programs laid out in an agreement between the companies and Brazilian authorities in March 2016, and would be offset against BHP's provision for the Samarco dam failure.