Stifel raises its SMART Global Holdings price target

Stifel raises its SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ:SGH) price target by $7 to $47 and keeps the company on the firm’s Select List as a top long idea.

The firm cites yesterday’s earnings report, which beat SMART’s estimates for the quarter. The guidance also beat expectations.

Stifel says tailwinds include Brazil’s recovering economy, strong demand for memory and storage products, and SMART’s experienced management.

SMART shares are up 9.8% premarket.

