Cryptos crash, Bitcoin down 25%

Yahoo Finance provides a helpful heatmap of the crypto space, and it's lit up a very bright red.

Among the movers: Bitcoin -25% today (and nearly 45% from a peak touched last weekend); Ether -32% , Litecoin -38% , Bitcoin Cash -38% , IOTA -45% .

Maybe helpful for the bulls is this chart from Zerohedge showing crashes in Bitcoin have been a fairly regular event for several years.

