Stocks little changed ahead of three-day weekend

Stocks tick slightly lower in the early going of what likely will be a quiet session ahead of the three-day Christmas weekend; S&P flat, Dow and Nasdaq -0.1% .

Last night's vote in Congress delayed concerns about a potential government shutdown through Jan. 19, and an attached pay-go waiver enables the possibility for the signing of the tax bill before year-end.

Major European markets trade in the red, with U.K.'s FTSE -0.1% , and France's CAC and Germany's DAX -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished +0.2% but China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.1% .

In U.S. corporate news, Nike -3.7% after reporting better than expected quarterly results but showing a decline in North American sales and weaker margins.

U.S. Treasury prices are mixed, but the benchmark 10-year note trades flat with its yield at 2.48%.

U.S. crude oil -0.5% at $58.03/bbl.

Still ahead: new home sales, consumer sentiment, KC Fed manufacturing survey