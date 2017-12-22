Sinclair Broadcast Group announces tax bonuses, responds to FCC fine

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) will pay a $1K bonus to 9K full-time and part-time regular employees as the result of the tax reform legislation.

Yesterday, the company responded to the FCC’s Notice of Apparent Liability. The FCC proposed a record $13.4M fine against Sinclair for failing to identify sponsored content.

Sinclair statement: “Sinclair proudly supports the Cancer Foundation and its educational mission. Any absence of sponsorship identification in these public service segments was unintended and a result of simple human error. After working to reach a reasonable settlement, we are disappointed by this NAL, which we believe is unreasonable, given the circumstances of our case and the absence of any viewer harm. We disagree with the FCC's action and intend to contest this unwarranted fine.”

