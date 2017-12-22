NY Post: Nestle near deal to sell U.S. candy bar unit for up to $2B

Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY +0.3% ) is close to selling its U.S. candy bar business - which includes brands such as Crunch, Butterfinger, Baby Ruth and Kit Kat - to Italy's Ferrero Group for as much as $2B, NY Post reports.

Ferrero’s main competition for a deal has been Hershey (HSY +0.5% ), but that likely changed with HSY's $1.6B purchase of Amplify, the maker of Skinny Pop popcorn, earlier this week.

If Ferrero buys the Nestle business, it would become the third biggest U.S. confectionery business trailing only Hershey and Mars.