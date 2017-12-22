McDermott wins EPCC contract for Tyra redevelopment project

McDermott (MDR +0.7% ) says it won a substantial contract award from Maersk Oil (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) for engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning work at the Tyra redevelopment project offshore Denmark.

MDR says it will provide its full suite of EPCC services for seven topside structures, six connecting bridges and six jacket extensions; with a combined weight of all structures provided by MDR at nearly 32K tons (29K metric tons), the scope of work represents one of MDR's largest combined projects in the North Sea.

MDR, which defines a substantial contract as one in the range of $500M-$750M, expects to begin work early next year and will be reflected in its Q4 backlog.