WSJ: Xiaomi planning IPO with potential $100B valuation

The Wall Street Journal sources say investors pitched Xiaomi (Private:XI) earlier this month with offers of taking it public.

The pitches went up to a valuation of more than $100B, which would make Xiaomi the largest Chinese IPO since Alibaba’s $169B valuation at its 2014 debut.

Xiaomi’s business was on the decline due to increasing competition and several botched smartphone launches. But sales have recovered in China and strengthened in India to push Xiaomi beyond this year’s $15.2B revenue goal.

Xiaomi looks likely to list in Hong Kong rather than New York due to the Asian city’s familiarity with the brand and its founder.

Morgan Stanley, one of the bidders, will likely play a role in the offering.