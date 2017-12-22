ThyssenKrupp reaches deal to pave way for Tata Steel merger

Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF -2% ) says it reached a deal with workers to secure steel plants and jobs, a key step toward a planned merger of its European steel business with India’s Tata Steel.

The deal removes a major obstacle to the merger, which will create Europe’s second largest steel company behind ArcelorMittal.

Also, a Thyssenkrupp board member says the company could halve its stake in the venture with Tata Steel if the entity lists on the stock market by year-end 2024.

The two companies initially will each own 50% of the venture and have committed to hold equal shares in the entity for the first six years.