Best bank stock performers for 2017

|By:, SA News Editor

With still one week to go in 2017, here are the top-performing bank stocks this year (w/greater than $10B market cap):

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN+43.6%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC+41.6%

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC+34.9%

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP+29.8%

Comerica (NYSE:CMA+28.7%

Citigroup (NYSE:C+27.6%

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC+25%

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM+25%

SunTrust (NYSE:STI+19.5%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MTU+19.3%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY+19.2%

CIBC (NYSE:CM+18.8%

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS+16.1%

TD Bank (NYSE:TD+15.9%

Interestingly, non-U.S. banks make up a majority of this list.

The Financial Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF+20.4%, the SPDR KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE+10.2%