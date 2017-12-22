Best bank stock performers for 2017

With still one week to go in 2017, here are the top-performing bank stocks this year (w/greater than $10B market cap):
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) +43.6%
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) +41.6%
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) +34.9%
Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) +29.8%
Comerica (NYSE:CMA) +28.7%
Citigroup (NYSE:C) +27.6%
PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) +25%
JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) +25%
SunTrust (NYSE:STI) +19.5%
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MTU) +19.3%
Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) +19.2%
CIBC (NYSE:CM) +18.8%
Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) +16.1%
TD Bank (NYSE:TD) +15.9%
Interestingly, non-U.S. banks make up a majority of this list.
The Financial Sector SPDR (NYSEARCA:XLF) +20.4%, the SPDR KBW Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) +10.2%