Best bank stock performers for 2017

With still one week to go in 2017, here are the top-performing bank stocks this year (w/greater than $10B market cap):

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) +43.6%

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) +41.6%

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) +34.9%

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) +29.8%

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) +28.7%

Citigroup (NYSE:C) +27.6%

PNC Financial (NYSE:PNC) +25%

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) +25%

SunTrust (NYSE:STI) +19.5%

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial (NYSE:MTU) +19.3%

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) +19.2%

CIBC (NYSE:CM) +18.8%

Scotiabank (NYSE:BNS) +16.1%

TD Bank (NYSE:TD) +15.9%

Interestingly, non-U.S. banks make up a majority of this list.