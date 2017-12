Enbridge (ENB -0.1% ), operator of the 50-mile, 1B cf/day Garden Banks natural gas pipeline, says it will be another 2-3 weeks before it can provide information on a return to service.

ENB said early this month that it expected to disclose details on a return to service by Dec. 27, but it told customers this week that the latest delay was due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The pipeline was closed in early November following a fire on a Royal Dutch Shell platform in the Gulf of Mexico.