Amazon acquires wireless security camera company

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) acquires wireless security camera startup Blink. Financial terms weren’t disclosed.

Blink’s products include the recently announced Blink Video Doorbell, which requires no wires or cables so is easier to install than competitors and retails for $99.

Blink launched in 2014 and raised over $1M through a crowdfunding campaign.

Amazon launched the wired Cloud Cam streaming video camera earlier this year. The Cloud Cam pairs with the Amazon Key lock to create Amazon’s first smart security setup.

Amazon shares are down 0.3% .

