Nike -3% as margin pressure outweighs above-consensus results

Nike (NKE -3.5% ) slides after the company's above consensus FQ2 results were overshadowed by weaker margins.

NKE's gross margin contracted 120 bps Y/Y to 43% due to unfavorable exchange rates and higher per-unit product, and the company warns of continuing pressure, seeing gross margin falling by 50-100 bps during FY 2018.

NKE also sees FQ3 revenue growth at or slightly below Q2's 4.6% rate, vs. analyst consensus for 5% growth, and forecasts FY 2018 revenue growth in the mid-single digit range vs. +4% consensus.

Despite the stock's fall, few analysts advocate buying on weakness; Jefferies' Randal Konik, for example, reiterates a Hold rating, noting NKE continues to lose market share on its home turf, with North America revenues further decelerating.

Also, the North America "wholesale cleanup remains a key concern, as we believe the market is overlooking the potential disruption of transitioning this distribution," Konik writes.

Buckingham Research maintains a Buy rating and $71 price target as the FQ2 report showed signs that the North American recovery story is legitimate, but it will take a "couple more quarters for Nike to fully reset" the market.