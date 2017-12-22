Buffett nephew's company soars in value

Based in Omaha, Boston Omaha Corp. (OTCQX:BOMN) sells billboard advertising and surety insurance. Including a 13.8% advance today , the company has doubled in value since its June IPO, and with a market cap of $363M, sells for 2.4x book value.

Its co-chair and co-CEO Alex Rozek happens to be the grandson of Warren Buffett's sister. "It’s not like there’s this private class that goes on for family members about business,” says Rozek. The company, he says, gets no help from The Oracle, and the connection is nowhere to be found in Boston Omaha's news releases or annual reports.

"Certainly some people are buying this because they think it’s the next Berkshire Hathaway,” says one of the company's investors.

