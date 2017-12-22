Pretium Resources seeks to raise Brucejack production

Pretium Resources (PVG -0.3% ) says it applied to British Columbia regulators to increase production at its Brucejack Mine to 3,800 metric tons/day from 2,700 currently.

The application reflects a production rate increase to an annual average of 1.387M metric tons from 990K metric tons.

PVG says engineering is underway to assess the mill capacity upgrades required to increase the production rate, but estimates the capital cost to raise mill capacity at less than C$25M.

PVG expects the approval process to take 6-12 months.