Cerecor adds to up move, shares ahead 23%

Nano cap Cerecor (CERC +22.5% ) continues its upward march on more than double normal volume. Shares have tripled since mid-November.

Last month, it acquired TRx Pharmaceuticals, including subsidiary Zylera Pharmaceuticals for $23M.

Lead candidate is CERC-301 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.

At the end of September, the company had $24M in cash. Excluding the $25M it received for selling the rights to CERC-501 to Janssen, operations would have consumed ~$11.5M, on par with the same nine-month period a year ago. It used $18.9M in cash to buy TRx so its cash balance at year-end may be only $2M - 3M considering its cash consumption rate. If true, then a capital raise is in the offing.

