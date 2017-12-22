Novogratz dials back Bitcoin bullishness

"We didn’t like market conditions and we wanted to re-evaluate what we’re doing," says the hedge funder, who has put on hold plans to raise $500M for his Galaxy Digital Assets Fund.

Just a week ago, Novogratz was suggesting Bitcoin would hit $40K soon.

Today he's tweeting the crypto may have hit a short-term top, and expects consolidation in the $10K-$16K range for awhile, with maybe a tumble to $8K in the cards.

While many were hemming and hawing over what it meant by Litecoin founder's Charlie Lee's disclosure this week that he sold all his Litecoins, Novogratz pulled no punches. "When insiders sell it always is important."

Bitcoin -18.3% to $12,772

Related tickers: OTCQX:GBTC, COIN, RIOT, OSTK, SSC, MARA, UEPS, OTC:BITCF, XNET, GROW, OTCPK:BTSC, OTCQB:BTCS, OTCQB:MGTI, SRAX, OTCPK:GAHC, OTCQB:UBIA, OTC:ARSC, OTCPK:USTC, OTCPK:PRELF, OTCPK:BLKCF, OTC:CRCW, COINB, LFIN