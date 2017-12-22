XPO Logistics +11% on reported takeover interest from Home Depot

XPO Logistics (XPO +11.2% ) surges to an all-time high after recode.net reports that Home Depot (HD -0.1% ) has held internal discussions about potentially buying the company.

If HD makes an offer, a major reason would be to keep XPO out of the hands of Amazon (AMZN -0.3% ), which the retailer believes also has considered buying the logistics company, according to the report.

Recode cites "a person familiar with Home Depot’s thinking" but does not independently confirm AMZN;s interest in XPO or if either HD or AMZN have held talks with XPO.