XPO Logistics +11% on reported takeover interest from Home Depot

XPO Logistics (XPO +11.2%) surges to an all-time high after recode.net reports that Home Depot (HD -0.1%) has held internal discussions about potentially buying the company.
If HD makes an offer, a major reason would be to keep XPO out of the hands of Amazon (AMZN -0.3%), which the retailer believes also has considered buying the logistics company, according to the report.
Recode cites "a person familiar with Home Depot’s thinking" but does not independently confirm AMZN;s interest in XPO or if either HD or AMZN have held talks with XPO.
Other logistics stocks are higher following the report: ECHO +5.1%, CHRW +2.2%, SNDR +2.1%, YRCW +1.8%, HUBG +1.5%, R +1.1%, LSTR +1%, EXPD +0.9%, SAIA +0.6%.