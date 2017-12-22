Germany's Daimler, BMW see U.S. tax cuts adding billions to earnings

German automakers Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) say tax reform in the U.S. will add billions of dollars to their bottom lines this year.

Daimler expects the tax cut to raise 2017 net income by €1.7B, or ~$2B, as deferred tax liabilities at its U.S. subsidiaries exceeded deferred tax assets in 2017, so cutting the corporate tax rate to 21% from 35% will require a revaluation of its tax assets and result in a "significant" increase to the bottom line.

BMW anticipates a "positive impact" on 2017 income taxes from the tax cut and thus on group net profit in the U.S. of €950M-€1.55B, or $1.1B-$1.8B at current exchange rates.