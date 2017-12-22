Hovnanian -5% as MKM cuts to Sell following post-earnings run-up

Homebuilder Hovnanian (HOV -5.4% ) plunges after MKM Partners downgrades shares to Sell from Neutral with a $1.75 price target, saying yesterday's strong move higher following its Q4 earnings beat actually was "only a mildly positive quarter."

HOV likely will see continued revenue declines in 2018 coupled with increasing cost headwinds, meaning any sustained improvements may be "further off than the share price is implying," MKM says.

The firm says shares at yesterday's $2.96 closing price would be trading at 1.2x book value, but tax legislation could prompt HOV to take at least a "mild impairment" to its deferred tax assets; assuming a 10% reduction in the company's DTA, its valuation would imply the stock is trading at 1.5x book value, which MKM says is "overdone for a company not yet profitable on an annual basis."