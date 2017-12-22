Apple sanctioned for withholding documents in FTC case against Qualcomm

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was ordered to pay $25K each day it fails to produce evidence related to an FTC case against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM).

U.S. Magistrate Judge Nathanael Cousins says Apple has until December 29 to turn in the documents or the amount will increase. The fine started December 16.

Apple isn’t party to the FTC suit but has documents related to the case.

The suit accuses Qualcomm of forcing Apple to use its chips in exchange for lower licensing fees, which unfairly excludes competitors.

