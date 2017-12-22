Array Bio forms separate entity focused on rare diseases; shares up 10%

Array BioPharma (ARRY +9.8% ) is up on more than double normal volume in apparent response to its disclosure that it has contributed rights and assets related to pipeline program ARRY-797 to wholly owned subsidiary Ybarra Therapeutics, LLC.

The company created the unit for the purpose of developing and commercializing therapeutics aimed at rare diseases.

ARRY-797, an oral selective p38 mitogen-activated protein kinase inhibitor, is in Phase 2 development for a rare inherited degenerative cardiovascular disease called lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy.

Previously: Array Bio's ARRY-797 shows encouraging results in mid-stage study in rare heart disorder; shares up 7% premarket (Aug. 30, 2016)