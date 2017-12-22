Late-day bounce for cryptos

Down more than 25% to under $11K at its worst level of the day, Bitcoin has bounced about 30% to $14,160 at the current moment. It's now off 9.4% on the session and about 30% from last weekend's high of nearly $20K.

Loud bull Mike Novogratz threw in the towel earlier this afternoon. Was that the bottom? Also at work was another crash at Coinbase (Private:COINB), which had to halt trading for several hours. Things have gotten back up and running over the last hour.

Ether and LItecoin have bounced as well, but not as dramatically as Bitcoin.