Ocular Therapeutix slips 7% after hours on SEC subpoena

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) eases 7% after hours on light volume in apparent response to its announcement that it received a subpoena from the SEC requesting documents and information related to DEXTENZA (dexamethasone insert). The request included communications with the FDA, investors and others. The company says it will fully cooperate with the agency in the matter.

This past summer, the FDA rejected its marketing application for DEXTENZA a second time. The company received its first CRL in July 2016.

