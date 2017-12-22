Stocks end lower on the day, higher for the week

The major stock market indexes closed slightly lower for the day but finished higher for the week, as the Republican tax bill finally passed and was signed into law today by Pres. Trump.

For the week, the Dow gained 0.4% while the S&P and Nasdaq each rose 0.3%; it was the fifth straight weekly gain for the Dow and S&P.

In an otherwise predictably dull pre-holiday session, bitcoin sank below $11K, more than 30% lower than where it traded for most of yesterday, before buyers eventually emerged to repair at least some of the damage.

Two of the day's best performing groups were real estate (+0.7%) and utilities (+0.2%), which also were the worst performing sectors for the week, falling a respective 2.3% and 4.7%.

Energy (+0.2%) capped an excellent week that led all sectors with a 4.6% surge, benefiting from sector rotation activity.

U.S. Treasury prices were mixed, with the two-year yield rising 1.4 bps at 1.891% and the benchmark 10-year yield coming in flat.

U.S. crude oil slipped 0.1% at $58.29/bbl.