Zimmer Biomet's APS Kit for knee osteoarthritis shows treatment benefit in study

Results from a 46-subject study in Europe, PROGRESS II, assessing Zimmer Biomet Holdings' (NYSE:ZBH) nSTRIDE Autologous Protein Solution (APS) Kit for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee showed its superiority to placebo. The data were just published in The American Journal of Sports Medicine.

At month 12, patients treated with nSTRIDE experienced a 65% improvement in pain score from baseline as measured by a scale called WOMAC, besting the 41% improvement for placebo (p=0.02)(unknown if average or median change).

Patients in the treatment group experienced a 49% improvement in pain score from a baseline as measured by another scale called VAS, also better than placebo's 13% improvement, although the difference was not statistically significant (p=0.06).

The nSTRIDE Kit concentrates anti-inflammatory cytokines and growth factors from a sample of the patient's blood. It is then injected into the knee joint.

The product is CE Mark'd in Europe and is commercially available in Japan, but not yet available in the U.S.

Confirmatory studies are underway in Europe and the U.S.